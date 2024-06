Russian armed forces restore operation of ferry crossing in Crimea, which was destroyed by AFU - Navy

In the temporarily annexed Crimea, the russian occupiers were able to restore the operation of the ferry crossing. Ukrainian defenders struck it at the end of May.

The spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, has reported this.

"I can state that it is working now," he emphasized.

According to him, the logistical support of the occupiers on the peninsula is actually provided at the expense of this ferry crossing. Pletenchuk says that it has "three quarters of military logistics for securing Crimea and the enemy's southern group."

Meanwhile, the Crimea bridge bears less load due to previously received damage.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one S-400 surface to air missile division of the russians in the Dzhankoi area, as well as two enemy S-300 surface to air missile divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.

Invaders from the air defense of the armed forces of the russian federation received an order to evacuate families from the temporarily occupied Crimea. At the same time, the Armed Forces of the russian federation are creating new mobile air defense groups, which indicates a strategic reorientation.