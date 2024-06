Share:













On the night of June 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one S-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the russians in the area of Dzhankoi, as well as two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"None of our launched missiles were intercepted by the enemy's "highly effective" air defenses," it said.

In particular, in the specified areas, after strikes by Ukrainian rocket launchers, the immediate shutdown of the radars of the S-300/S-400 complexes was recorded.

In addition, further detonation of ammunition was noted in all three areas of the starting positions of anti-aircraft missile divisions of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

"Thanks to the successful combat work of the Defense Forces, the air defense of the russian invaders in the Ukrainian Crimea suffered significant losses," the General Staff emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, the destruction of the Kerch ferry crossing by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied Crimea caused significant temporary disruptions in russian military logistics operations and fuel supplies to Crimea, and also highlighted the vulnerability of the strait for Ukrainian forces.