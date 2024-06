Share:













The Verkhovna Rada intends to create a National Development Institution (NDI).

The parliamentarians adopted the corresponding bills, No. 11238 and No. 11239, in the first reading, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The NDI is a state specialized institution (bank) with a special mandate for the recovery and structural transformation of the economy, which will implement lending programs for the recovery of the country.

It is it who must solve the problems with lending to relocated businesses, businesses in the front-line territories, IDPs, as well as projects with a high level of risk.

The NDI should get access to the funds of private investors, which will be directed to the reconstruction and development of the Ukrainian economy by providing support mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises that have the potential for recovery and development.

