The Verkhovna Rada has approved the law on the so-called white business club.

A total of 263 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 11084, with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The document stipulates that if an entrepreneur meets simple and transparent criteria regarding the level of tax payment above the industry average and provides a salary level higher than the industry average, tax control in the form of audits is not carried out.

Taxpayers included in the List of taxpayers with a high level of voluntary tax compliance will receive the following benefits:

- moratorium on documentary checks;

- shortening the terms of office and documentary checks for the purpose of budget compensation - 5 calendar days;

- individual tax consultations within 5 calendar days;

- a compliance manager is assigned to the taxpayer, with whom the taxpayer will be able to interact, in particular, using means of remote communication, including in the video conference mode;

- the taxpayer, at his request, within a five-day period, has the right to receive information on the tax information available to the controlling body, which may indicate tax risks in the taxpayer's activities, as well as advice on the elimination of such risks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022 the Verkhovna Rada allowed foreign IT specialists to open a business in Ukraine and pay taxes online.