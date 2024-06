Share:













Copied



The russian occupiers beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in order not to take prisoner. The war crime took place in the Donetsk Region, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported on the X social network (Twitter).

"We received information that the russian commanders ordered not to capture Ukrainian servicemen, but instead to kill them with inhuman cruelty - by beheading. The fact of beheading a Ukrainian defender was recorded in the Donetsk Region," he wrote.

He noted that such an act of the occupiers is a terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century.

"And this is another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents, but a planned strategy of the russian regime. These criminal orders were given at the level of the leadership of the battalion and company of the occupation forces. We will not leave these crimes unpunished," the Prosecutor General summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the full-scale war, the occupiers executed at least 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war, four russians were served with suspicions, and one court verdict was issued.