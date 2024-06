Share:













Since the start of the full-scale war, occupiers have executed at least 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war, four russians were notified of their suspicions, and one court verdict was issued.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced this on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He stated that all Ukrainian soldiers were tortured in captivity - the occupiers abuse them, keep them in inhumane conditions, starve them, deny them medical care, beat them for the Ukrainian language, and resort to other methods of physical violence.

According to Kostin, 2,200 Ukrainian defenders who were held captive by the russian federation were recognized as victims.

More than 500 soldiers testified about the use of physical violence against them during interrogations - in particular, it was torture with electric current.

The Prosecutor General also reported that at least 25 facilities have been established in 15 regions of the russian federation where the Ukrainian military is systematically abused.

Since the beginning of the russian aggression, 450 criminal proceedings have been registered on the facts of the cruel treatment of prisoners of war.

They are also investigating 27 proceedings on the facts of the execution of 61 defenders; four occupiers have been informed of their suspicions.

Two cases have been sent to court, and there is already a first verdict.

Commenting on the video of the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Kharkiv Axis, which was circulated on the Internet, Kostin noted that the work to identify the persons appearing in this footage is ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, journalists named the russian commander who gave the order to shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war.