The Kyiv prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the attempted murder of 56-year-old Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadykov.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office.

"According to preliminary information, an unknown man with a gun ran up to the car where the victim and his wife were and fired a shot at the man, after which he ran away. The attack took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, near the house where the couple lives," the report says.

It is noted that Sadykov and his wife, also a journalist, have been living in Ukraine since 2014 and have the status of refugees. The man is currently in a serious condition in the hospital.

The law enforcers are trying to identify the attacker. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of attempted murder (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It will be recalled that the wife of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov confirmed the attempt on her husband.

It is known from open sources that Aidos Sadykov actively criticized the ruling regime in Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally. Sadykov was convicted for the first time in 2010 - allegedly for hooliganism, but he himself called the case a political order.

Already in 2014, a case was opened against his wife.