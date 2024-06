Share:













Natalya, the wife of the Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov, reported that an attempt was made on her husband in Kyiv.

She wrote about this on Facebook on Tuesday, June 18.

"Today in Kyiv, near his own house, an attempt was made on Aidos Sadykov," Natalya Sadykova said briefly.

Photo: facebook/sadykovanatalya

It is known from open sources that Aidos Sadykov actively criticized the ruling regime in Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally. The Kazakh journalist and political activist was convicted for the first time in his native country in 2010 - allegedly for hooliganism, but he himself called the case a political order. In two years, he was released under amnesty, but already in 2014, a case was opened against his wife. After that, the couple decided to leave Kazakhstan.

In 2014, Sadykov moved to Ukraine, received political asylum and founded the BASE YouTube channel. In October 2023, Aidos and Natalya Sadykovs were declared wanted in Kazakhstan under the article "inciting enmity".

The latest story criticizing the Kazakh authorities came out today, on the day of the assassination attempt. Its title: "The President of Kazakhstan has become a puppet of russian agents of influence."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, Kyiv police reported that an unknown person shot at a parked car where the couple was, and then fled.