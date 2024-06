Share:













Today, June 18, there was a shooting in Kyiv. An unknown person shot at the parked car where the couple was, after which he fled.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Police.

So, it is reported that the shooting took place on V. Yarmoly Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

"Preliminarily, the law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person approached the car parked on the street, in which a man and his wife were, and shot at the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured," the law enforcement officers said.

The condition of the man who was shot is not known.

Currently, all services are working at the scene, the issue of providing legal qualifications is being resolved, and measures are being taken to identify and detain the attacker.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a man threw a grenade on the street near a store in the Skvyra community of the Kyiv Region, where there were people at the time. The man and the passerby woman were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the man from Kyiv threw a grenade through the window of the apartment on the second floor of the multi-story building, where his brother lives. The ammunition bounced off the double-glazed window and exploded, falling to the ground.