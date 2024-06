Half of all battles for today on Pokrovsk and Siversk axes - General Staff

As of June 18, the number of battles at the front increased to 56. The occupiers were most active on the Pokrovsk and Siversk axes. Half of all assaults of this day took place there and continue.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Kharkiv axis, the number of clashes increased to four. All of them continue in the Vovchansk district.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy resorted to six assault operations. A battle continues near Synkivka.

Five assaults took place on the Lyman axis. Currently, fighting is taking place in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Terny.

On the Siversk axis, the number of battles near Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka increased to 13. The enemy was repulsed.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the occupiers carried out assaults in the districts of Hryhorivka and Novyi microdistrict. Currently, the battle continues at the Ivanivske location.

Most battles took place on the Pokrovsk axis. The russians tried 15 times to improve their position. Six battles are currently underway in Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovske districts.

On the Kurakhove axis, the repulse of two enemy attacks in the Krasnohorivka district is currently underway.

On the Vremivka axis, the Defense Forces are repulsing another assault in the Urozhaine district.

On the Orikhiv axis, in addition to the fruitless attack near Novodanylivka, the russians struck three anti-aircraft guns in the Vozdvyzhivka ditrict.

Recall that yesterday the General Staff reported that the occupiers had become somewhat more active on the Kharkiv axis.