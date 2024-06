Share:













Since the beginning of the day, June 17, there have been 52 combat clashes on the front line.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Currently, the greatest activity of the enemy is observed on the Pokrovsk axis," the message says.

On the Kharkiv axis, the occupiers also became somewhat more active. Four combat clashes are ongoing in the area of Vovchansk.

"The situation is dynamic. The enemy is trying to suppress units of the Defense Forces with the support of aviation," the Armed Forces clarified.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Defense Forces have repelled four attacks, and another one is underway.

On the Sivershchyna axis, the russians tried to break through the defenses in the areas of Ivanodaryivka and Rozdolivka, where battles are currently taking place. The attack near the village of Vyimka was repulsed.

In addition, according to the military, "on the Pokrovsk axis, the intensity of attacks does not decrease."

"The Russians are attacking in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Yevhenivka, where combat clashes are currently continuing in eight locations. In total, 20 attacks have already taken place on this axis today," the Armed Forces said.

Recall that border guards showed how they repelled an attack by russians near Vovchansk.