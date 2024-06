Occupiers attack Ukraine with Shaheds; Air Defense down all enemy kamikaze drones

Share:













Copied



The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated all ten Shahed-type attack drones that the russian invaders used to attack Ukraine this night.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

It is noted that overnight into June 18, the enemy launched these ten Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in russia.

The following were involved in repelling an enemy air attack:

calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces,

and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the work of the defenders of the sky of Ukraine, all Shahed were shot down in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, the general added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, Ukrainian News was shown exclusive photos of naval drones with rocket launchers.

In June, the new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security 2024 forum.