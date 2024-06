Share:













On Tuesday, June 18, the head of the Seimas of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

This was announced by the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratiuk, on Facebook.

"I met the Speaker at the Kyiv railway station. This is an important visit for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and proof of support for Ukrainian-Lithuanian relations!" Olena Kondratiuk said.

As previously reported, in May, Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska was in Ukraine on an official visit. Earlier, a delegation from France led by the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, General Thierry Burkhard, paid an official visit to Ukraine.

Also, at the beginning of June, Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, came to Odesa for a visit. The purpose of the visit was a meeting with General Deineko and Admiral Kostur from the Odesa Regional Directorate of the Maritime Guard.