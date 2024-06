US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink arrives in Odesa

Today, June 14, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink arrived in Odesa for a visit.

She reported this on the X social network.

“It's great to be back in Odesa, the pearl of the Black Sea - a city whose rich cultural heritage is matched by the strength and resolve of its people,” the message reads.

Чудово повернутися до Одеси, перлини Чорного моря - міста, в якому багата культурна спадщина поєднується з силою та рішучістю його мешканців. pic.twitter.com/NLMaruSd21 — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) June 14, 2024

Brink talked about how her first meeting was - with the military.

"My first stop in Odesa was a meeting with General Deineko and Admiral Kostur from the Odesa Regional Directorate of the Maritime Guard. Almost 1,850 ships passed through the Black Sea Corridor, moving 52 million tons of cargo to feed the world and support Ukraine's economy," she said.

Photo: X/USAmbKyiv

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the security agreement with the USA provides for the supply of fighter squadrons to Ukraine.