The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft Law "On the Placement, Design and Construction of Power Units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant."

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill defines the locations of power units, the number of reactors, their types and general characteristics, as well as general requirements for design and construction.

At the same time, the construction of two nuclear power units will increase electricity production by 16,226 million kWh a year, and output - by 15,415 million kWh a year.

It is noted that the project will be implemented exclusively at the expense of Energoatom NNEC with the attraction of credit opportunities, without the use of funds from the state budget of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom expects that 2 AP 1000 power units, which will be built at the Khmelnytskyi NPP together with the American Westinghouse, will be put into operation in 2027-2029.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP has 2 power units (VVYER-1000) with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (launched in 1987 and 2004).