US President may not fulfill security agreement with Ukraine from legal point of view, but this will not happen

Dmytro Razumkov, the former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Smart Politics inter-factional association, believes that the lack of ratification of the security agreement between the US and Ukraine has legal risks, but he is convinced that the US will not refuse to help.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Is there a threat that this security agreement is not ratified by Congress? Yes, there is. Because, based on this and such norms and regulations that exist in the United States, in theory, I hope that this will not happen, it may not to be fulfilled by the next Presidents, or even, it may be, let's say, "denounced" by the current President in the future. I do not think that this will happen, I do not think that there will be such a serious reversal from Ukraine on the part of the United States, but if we proceed from the point of view of the letter of the law that is in force in the United States, and it really is in force there, they read their Constitution, their laws, very often in contrast to our politicians, then yes, such a risk exists in theory," Razumkov said.

He called the signing of the relevant agreement a demonstration of the fact that, as of today, the United States continues to support Ukraine

Razumkov emphasized that there are many positions in the agreement that are declarative.

"There are general phrases, there are conversations about consultations, there are no clearly defined amounts that came from the United States of America. And many other aspects that are good, but, as they say, not clearly defined," the MP explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and interparliamentary cooperation, is convinced that the lack of ratification of the security agreement between the US and Ukraine will not affect its implementation.

On June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which provides for military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the security agreement with the USA provides for the supply of fighter squadrons to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the security agreement with the US is fundamentally different from the Budapest Memorandum, as it contains clear implementation steps and obligations of the parties.

NATO's charter, according to which the US must fight for its allies, has been ratified by the US Senate.