Air Force tell what is known about S-500 air defense system transferred to Crimea by occupiers

The Ukrainian military has not yet seen the enemy's S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems in combat, which, according to data, the russians have transferred to the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the characteristics declared by the russian federation, the S-500 can reach a longer distance and work at higher altitudes.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, he noted that, in general, not much is known about this complex from public sources, since the enemy mostly used S-300 and S-400 systems.

"According to their information, the S-500 significantly exceeds the indicators of the S-400 and can work in tandem with various complexes. That is, it can be combined with the same S-300, S-400. And of course, it can reach a greater distance, to greater heights to work. However, we haven't really seen it in combat work yet," Yevlash said.

The Air Force spokesman emphasized that russian propaganda is "already used" to exaggerate tactical and technical characteristics.

"So let's wait and see what they are really capable of," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the russian occupation forces had transferred elements of the new S-500 anti-aircraft missile system to Crimea.