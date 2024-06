Share:













The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said on the air of the telethon that the russian occupation forces transferred elements of the new S-500 anti-aircraft missile system to Crimea.

Thus, Budanov emphasized that the russian occupiers are trying to strengthen air defense in Crimea. In this regard, they are transferring new air defense samples there.

"The newest elements of the S-500 have now appeared. In principle, this will be their experimental application. But they have already appeared there (in Crimea)," Budanov said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence noted that the russian occupiers continue to use the Crimea bridge to transfer, first of all, military personnel and some other cargo.

"The Kerch bridge has always been used and is being used, and as long as it is there, it will be used. The fact that the main cargoes are carried by ferries is true, but they also pass through the bridge, and the personnel is above all. The cargo is less, but for the personnel composition it is the main way," Budanov said.

