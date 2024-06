Share:













On June 13, a total of 87 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest situation remains on the Pokrovske Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to data as of 10 p.m., June 13, the russian invaders carried out three missile strikes using four missiles and 54 airstrikes using 73 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine, used 613 kamikaze drones, and the enemy also carried out more than 2,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

During the day, the Defense Forces hit eight enemy personnel concentration areas, one anti-aircraft vehicle, two artillery systems, and an electronic warfare station.

On the Kharkiv Axis, the enemy attacked four times in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Tykhe, and Vovchansk; three assault actions of the aggressor were successfully repulsed at 10 p.m. the battle continued in the Vovchansk area.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy made four attempts to push back our AFU units in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestove settlements; no losses of positions and territories were allowed.

On the Lyman Axis, the russian invaders tried to advance six times in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske; all attacks were repulsed.

On the Siversk Axis, the situation did not undergo any significant changes; the assault operations in the Verkhniokamiyanske area ended in failure for the enemy.

The aggressor 11 times unsuccessfully attacked units of the Defense Forces on the Kramatorsk Axis in the areas of Ivanivka, Kalynivka, Andriyivka, and Chasiv Yar.

The situation remains the hottest on the Pokrovske Axis, where since the beginning of the day, russian invaders have tried 32 times to wedge themselves into the battle formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Kalynove, Mezhove, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

A total of 24 enemy attacks were repulsed, eight combat encounters were still ongoing at 10 p.m.

Previous losses of the aggressor - 291 people killed and wounded, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, a cannon, and a car were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes has increased to 17 in Kurakhivske; the invaders are trying to advance near the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

A total of 16 enemy attacks were repulsed, and at 10 p.m., the battle continued in the Krasnohorivka area.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the occupiers carried out three unsuccessful assaults in the area of ​​the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Dnipro Axis, five enemy attacks were repulsed in the Krynky area.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the rest of the axes.

