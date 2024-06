Share:













Copied



Last day, June 12, 126 combat clashes took place at the front, the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes using 11 missiles, 38 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 56 guided aerial bombs), fired about 3,500 shots, 94 of them from rocket salvo systems.

On June 12, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, three air defense systems and one artillery system.

The total losses of the russian invaders of the past day amounted to more than 980 people.

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk axis.

The enemy does not stop trying to penetrate the battle formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha.

The situation is aggravated.

Over the past day, the losses of the occupiers in this axis amounted to 242 people killed and wounded.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 tanks, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems and 4 cars here; in addition, 2 tanks and 1 enemy vehicle were damaged.

Five clashes took place in the Kharkiv axis.

The enemy's attempts to approach the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Tykhe were unsuccessful.

In this axis, the russians lost 135 occupiers killed and wounded in the past day, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and six vehicles of the aggressor were destroyed.

In addition, six enemy artillery systems were damaged.

There were 13 combat clashes in the Kupyansk axis.

The occupiers carried out active offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, and Myasozharivka.

Nine attacks ended in failure for the enemy, as of the end of the day, fighting continued in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Myasozharivka.

According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 31 people killed and wounded and 2 cars in the Kupyansk axis.

In the Lyman axis, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions ten times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Terny, Nevske, and Serebrianskyi Forest.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks.

The situation in the Siversk axis is tense, here the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from defensive positions 14 times with assault actions.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk axis, 10 attempts by the russian occupation troops to advance near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriyivka have failed.

The situation is under the control of the defenders of Ukraine.

The enemy attacked 11 times in the Kurakhove axis.

The russian invaders tried to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their occupied positions in the areas of Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

The situation remains tense in the Krasnohorivka area, where the occupiers are most active.

The losses of the russian troops in the past day in this axis amounted to: 85 people killed and wounded, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems and seven cars were destroyed.

In the Vremivka axis, five enemy assaults near Vodiane and Urozhaine were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk axes, the situation remained without significant changes.

The enemy tried to knock out the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Krynky.

Loss of positions and territories is not allowed.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the rest of the axes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operators of the Special Operations Forces struck one of the latest developments, the russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2E2", which is considered aт ultra-modern weapon.