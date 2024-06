Share:













For the second day, a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region, which arose after the shelling by the aggressor state of russia on the night of June 12, is being extinguished.

This was announced by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kyiv Region, the fire at an industrial enterprise that arose as a result of russia's armed aggression continues to be extinguished. 221 personnel, 76 pieces of equipment and five fire trains are working on the site," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 12, the aggressor country of russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, as a result of which a fire started at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region.

On June 13, the SESU reported that the liquidation of a fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv Region is ongoing.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced on Facebook on June 12 that there was a fire at an industrial facility in one of the region's districts, fire and rescue units of the Kyiv Region, the city of Kyiv, and Ukrzaliznytsia were involved in extinguishing the fire; in total, more than 105 people and 30 pieces of equipment were involved.

On June 13, Kravchenko reported that the liquidation of a fire at one of the industrial facilities, which occurred as a result of an air attack by the russians, is ongoing in the Kyiv Region. As of 3:30 p.m., the fire and rescue units of the Kyiv Region, the city of Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia and the state enterprise Boryspil are working at the site. 202 specialists were involved in the liquidation of the consequences, as well as 67 pieces of equipment, in particular, fire-pumping stations, air-foam extinguishing vehicles, motorized pumps, fire trains.