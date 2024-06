Share:













Poland should definitely not transfer the American Patriot system to Ukraine, so as not to reduce the security of its own country. It is necessary to protect the infrastructure of one's own troops. Jacek Siewiera, head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, announced this on Radio ZET on Thursday, June 13.

Siewiera emphasized that the majority of military aid to Ukraine passes through Poland, the country's airspace has been violated three times in the past 2 years, and it cost the lives of two citizens. According to him, Poland is of key importance for ensuring not only Ukraine, but also the deterrence system, preparation for a possible defense on the eastern flank.

"Every fighter knows that the deployment of troops begins first of all with the protection of their groups, that is, air defense. It is necessary to protect the infrastructure and groups of our own troops," the head of the National Security Bureau emphasized.

In addition, Siewiera considers the transfer of the entire Patriot battery from Poland "very dangerous", which will reduce the security of the country. When asked by the presenter whether American Patriots should be transferred from Poland to Ukraine, the head of the National Security Bureau emphasized that "no, definitely not."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 12, the Associated Press announced that the United States will transfer another Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

On June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that Bucharest was discussing the possibility of transferring a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Kyiv will receive another Patriot air defense system from Berlin.