The partner countries of the Group of Seven (G7+) will provide additional assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector in the amount of more than USD 1 billion.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine will receive more than EUR 70 million of new grant contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, USD 500 million of new financing from the United States to support the energy sector, EUR 300 million of additional financing from the EBRD, at least USD 47 million of additional grants from the World Bank and donations in the form of humanitarian aid from EU member states.

The partner countries also noted the importance of ENTSO-E's efforts in increasing electricity exports to Ukraine and emphasized that they will increase efforts to provide equipment for repairs of damaged energy production and transmission infrastructure by the winter period of 2024/2025.

"We will strengthen efforts to strengthen the physical protection of the main components of the energy network, air defense, which is critically important for the protection of the population, economy and security of Ukraine; as well as the implementation of solutions for decentralization and the installation of distributed electricity generation equipment," the partner countries noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to Russian shelling.