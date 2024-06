Share:













Copied



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is creating a joint venture in the field of renewable energy with the Goldbeck Solar group of companies (Germany), the purpose of which is to develop solar power plant projects with a capacity of up to 500 MW in Ukraine within the next 3-5 years.

This is stated in the message of the EBRD, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement, announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, will strengthen the EBRD's relationship with Goldbeck Solar Group, an experienced German company in the field of solar energy with more than twenty years of experience in the sector and active in more than 12 countries. Currently, Goldbeck Solar employs more than 550 people and has built more than 3 GW of solar capacity in 20 countries around the world. The creation of Goldbeck Solar Investment Ukraine is a joint effort aimed at supporting domestic electricity production in Ukraine with the aim of developing up to 500 MW of new renewable energy capacity," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.