Pope Francis will meet with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France and India on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

The Reuters agency reported this on Thursday, June 13, with reference to the Vatican.

Francis will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Besides, the Pope will hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian President Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kenyan President William Ruto, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

He is the first Pope to take part in the G7 discussions, Reuters noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects from the G7 summit in Italy the development of a coalition of fighter jets, the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, the expansion of long-range capabilities, and the approval of the use of russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

On March 31, Pope Francis called on russia and Ukraine to exchange all prisoners in the "all for all" format.

Recall that on June 13, Zelenskyy announced the signing of security agreements with the United States and Japan during the G7 summit in Italy.