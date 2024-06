UkrGasVydobuvannya launches well with flow rate of 280,000 cubic meters of gas per day

The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company has commissioned a well with a flow rate of 280,000 cubic meters of gas and 120 tons of gas condensate per day.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the new well was laid as an exploratory well in order to conduct a study of prospective deposits of the gas condensate field, its depth is more than 3 km.

"Our specialists continue to study the possibilities of this field. It is one of the most promising assets of UkrGasVydobuvannya. Currently, the resources in its depths are estimated at the level of about 1 billion cubic meters of gas," said Oleh Tolmachev, the head of UkrGasVydobuvannya.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 UkrGasVydobuvannya increased its net profit by 4.5 times, or by UAH 10.1 billion, to UAH 13 billion compared to 2022.

Naftogaz plans to extract 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024 at the expense of the UkrGasVydobuvannya and Ukrnafta companies.

In 2023, UkrGasVydobuvannya produced 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas, and Ukrnafta - increased gas production by 6% to 1.097 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.