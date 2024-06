Kyiv will buy 15 mini CHPPs with capacity of 60 MW for UAH 1.1 billion

The municipal enterprise Kyivteploenergo intends to enter into an agreement with the company KTS Engineering (Slovakia) for the purchase of 15 cogeneration units for the production of electricity and heat produced by the Austrian company INNIO Jenbacher with a total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 billion.

This is evidenced by data in the state procurement system ProZorro, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Kyivteploenergo plans to purchase 9 cogeneration units with a capacity of 4,500 kW (each) and 6 cogeneration units with a capacity of 3,333 kW (each).

The delivery date is until December 31, 2025.

KTS Engineering implements projects in the field of distributed generation, the company is an official distributor of INNIO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of shunting gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with partners, to work out the issue of installing gas-piston power plants in each regional center.