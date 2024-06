It is difficult at the front now, but there will be no Armageddon – Budanov

The Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that it is a difficult period at the front, but "there will be no Armageddon."

He stated this in an interview on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Budanov was asked whether the "difficult period" he had spoken about earlier had come.

"I believe that it (the difficult period) is now passing. But I repeat once again - there will be no Armageddon. Don't worry, we will persevere and win," said Budanov.

He also said that the summer counteroffensive of russia's aggressor state has already begun.

"It is already underway. It started at the end of May, even in the middle of May - it would be more correct to say that. Unfortunately, it continues. The situation is not the best, but, on the other hand, one should not exaggerate the consequences of this," stressed the head of Defense Intelligence.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 12, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to create a so-called security zone in the Kharkiv Region.

On May 10, russian troops began a new phase of offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

On May 15, infantry groups of russian invaders entered the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.