Military medical commission not required for persons liable for military service under 25 and those who are b

Share:













Copied



Persons liable for military service under the age of 25 and those who are being booked do not need to undergo a military medical commission.

This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 675 of June 7, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the resolution, during martial law persons liable for military service are sent to the military medical commission for a medical examination only if they are accepted for military service on a voluntary basis.

Persons liable for military service under the age of 25 who have completed basic general military training or basic military service are not subject to conscription during mobilization. Such persons under the age of 25 are not referred to the military medical commission for a medical examination.

The Resolution also states that the procedure for granting a deferral of conscription for military service during mobilization in connection with booking does not include referral to the military medical commission for a medical examination.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed Ukrainians abroad to register with the military through foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, and territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to provide the police with information about administrative offenses of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists in electronic form.