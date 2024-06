Cabinet allows Ukrainians abroad to be put on military register through diplomatic missions, and territorial

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed Ukrainians abroad to be put on a military register through foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, and territorial recruitment and social support centers to provide the police with information on administrative offenses of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists in electronic form.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The innovations, in particular, concern the possibility of military registration through foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine for persons who have not been in Ukraine for more than three months. From now on, conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists will be able to register without personal presence at the district territorial center of recruitment and social support," the message says.

In addition, from the list of documents confirming the right to deferral from conscription for Ukrainians abroad, the requirement to submit a medical advisory commission opinion on the need for permanent care for persons with disabilities of group 2 is excluded, which, according to the notification, will avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and simplify the procedure.

The procedure for providing information on administrative offenses of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists has also been changed: now these data will be sent by district (city) territorial centers of recruitment and social support to the police in electronic form.

"The new rules enter into force from the day of publication and are aimed at making the military accounting system more efficient and accessible," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, said earlier that pre-conscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a delay in registration.

The Ministry of Defense previously announced that young men who are 17 years old and who are abroad must come to Ukraine for military registration, even if they study at foreign universities or have lived abroad for a long time.