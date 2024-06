Share:













Cyber ​​specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces, struck a rare "Zoopark" radar of the occupiers, which is worth USD 25 million.

The Security Service of Ukraine reports this in Telegram.

"Special forces of the Department of Cyber ​​Security hit the russian counter-battery radar station "Zoopark" with several fpv drones. The occupiers wanted to mislead our soldiers by placing several mock-ups next to the well-camouflaged radar. But it did not save "Zoopark"," the SSU reported.

The department also noted that this complex is rare and is intended for reconnaissance and fire detection of ground artillery systems: barrel artillery and MLRS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operators of the Special Operations Forces struck one of the latest developments, the russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2E2", which is considered aт ultra-modern weapon.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces struck a new russian communication station. In 2018, the R-416GМ entered service with the occupying army.