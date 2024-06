Share:













Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) struck a new russian communications station. In 2018, the R-416GМ entered service with the occupation army.

This is reported by the Special Operations Forces in Telegram.

"Operators of the 3rd SOF regiment, while working on one of the operational lines, identified the russian digital radio relay station (RRS) R-416GМ," the message reads.

The special forces inflicted fire damage on an enemy target with one of the latest developments that entered service with the SOF.

"As a result of a successful operation, the R-416GМ station was hit. As a result, the communication between the command post and the units of the russian army was broken," the military added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operators of the Special Operations Forces struck one of the latest developments, the russian mobile radar station "Kasta-2E2", which is considered an ultra-modern weapon.