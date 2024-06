Share:













The Ukrainian Defense Forces recently regained lost positions southeast of Hlyboke (northeast of Lyptsi). Against the background of fighting, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to recapture previously lost positions in the Kharkiv Region near the village of Lyptsi, but the russians had a partial advance to the southeast of Kupyansk and continue to press near Chasiv Yar.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions in the Lyptsi axis (north of Kharkiv) against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities in the north of the Kharkiv Region on June 11. Geolocated footage published on June 10 shows that Ukrainian forces have returned to their positions along road O-212553 Lyptsi-Kharkiv, southeast of Hlyboke (northeast of Lyptsi). The Ministry of Defense of russia and several russian military bloggers stated that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the Lyptsi axis, especially in the Hlyboke area, which is consistent with available geolocation data," military analysts said.

Also, according to analysts, hostilities continued in Vovchansk - mainly in the area of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. And, in addition, in the area of the villages of Tykhe and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy has a creeping advance.

"Geolocated footage published on June 11 shows that russian troops have recently advanced east of Stepova Novoselivka (southeast of Kupyansk). The russian Ministry of Defense and russian military bloggers said that russian troops captured the uninhabited villages of Tymkivka (west of Orlianka, east of Kupyansk) and Myasozharivka (west of Svatove). Russian military bloggers claimed that russian troops were also advancing in the area of Ivanivka (southeast of Kupyansk) and Andriyivka (west of Svatove). ISW has not seen visual confirmation of any of these claims. Fighting continued northeast of Kupyansk in the area of Synkivka; southeast of Kupyansk in the area of Pishchane, Berestove, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka," says the report of the Institute for the Study of War.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syrskyi, talking about the situation at the front, said that the russians are continuing their offensive along the entire front, the main efforts are being concentrated on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that strikes by the Ukrainian army on missile launch sites helped reduce the number of attacks on Kharkiv.