Share:













Copied



Sweden will provide an additional EUR 42.5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Swedish government has decided to provide a new aid package for the needs of the Ukrainian energy industry. Within this aid, the partners will direct about EUR 42.5 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. Another almost EUR 12.7 million will go to energy support through the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine," the message says.

According to the statement, the provided funds will be spent on the supply of energy equipment (generators, transformers, etc.) and restoration of the energy infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv Regions.

In particular, it is primarily about ensuring the energy supply of critical social infrastructure facilities - schools, hospitals, transport and water supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Great Britain announced an additional contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of GBP 20 million (EUR 23 million).

Donor contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund during the 2 years of its operation reached more than EUR 410 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022.