Energoatom will take out another power unit for repair in coming days, electricity deficit will increase

In the next few days, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company will take out another power unit for repair, which will increase the generation deficit in the power system.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the coming days, Energoatom will take out another 1,000-capacity power unit for repair. Taking this into account, as well as the increase in electricity consumption in July, the generation deficit in the power system may increase. But, on the other hand, this repair schedule will allow for the maximum reduction of the duration of forced power outages in the fall," the message says.

It is noted that the safe and effective operation of nuclear reactors of domestic NPPs requires annual preventive maintenance, which includes nuclear fuel overloading and mandatory routine maintenance.

As a rule, such repairs are carried out in the warm season in order to make the most of the power of nuclear generation during the autumn and winter period.

This year, repairs are being carried out at 8 power units of the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi NPPs, planned and preventive repairs have not been carried out at the Zaporizhzhia NPP since the time of its occupation.

The works are carried out according to the schedule of the repair campaign agreed by Ukrenergo. It is noted that the schedule is drawn up optimally and takes into account all the complexity of the energy supply situation.

According to the acting chairman of the board of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, this year, as well as last year, the company is ahead of schedule as quickly and qualitatively as possible, carrying out planned and preventive repairs of NPP power units, which is a guarantee of their reliable operation during the heating period.

"In recent months, Energoatom has already completed the repairs of 3 power units with a capacity of 2,420 MW. Thanks to the round-the-clock, high-class and efficient work of nuclear engineers, the total duration of repairs has already been reduced by 22.3 days from the planned one. As a result, the NPP produced an additional 171.84 million kW of electricity and supported the power system, reducing the length of power outages in June," Kotin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, Energoatom launched the power unit of the NPP after repairs, which reduced the electricity deficit in the country.

On Thursday, June 13, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. They are planned to be used in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

DTEK said that if the aggressor country of russia continues to destroy Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainians will be without electricity and heat for 20 hours a day this winter.