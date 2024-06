Share:













The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) has identified the Biznesfaktorservis LLC (Kyiv) as the winner of the auction for the privatization of the single property complex of the state enterprise Zirnenskyi Distillery (Rivne Region) with a bid of UAH 60 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro state procurement system, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On June 12, an online auction for the privatization of the single property complex of the state enterprise Zirnenskyi Distillery was held. Bidding took place in the ProZorro.Sales system. 3 participants competed for the ownership of the privatization object, which led to an increase in the starting price from UAH 18.8 million to the winning – UAH 60.0 million," said the SPFU message.

It is noted that the Zirnenskyi Distillery is an active enterprise, the main activity of which is distillation, rectification and mixing of alcoholic beverages.

The ultimate beneficiary of the Biznesfaktorservis LLC is Serhii Shyrokov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SPFU plans to privatize 17 distilleries in 2024.