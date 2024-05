Share:













Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk does not deny that he can support the idea of economic booking.

He said this at a briefing, answering a question of the Ukrainian News agency.

"In general, I have already stated my proposal. I have great doubts, because I know historically that there are very few countries where it has worked. This is the experience that I know. If we manage to get some experience that will make it possible, first of all, to ensure the equality of all citizens before their duty to protect the Motherland, which will enable justice in this approach, which will enable Ukraine to strengthen its economic independence, I may support such an option, but for this I must get acquainted with it," he answered the question whether he would support the introduction of economy booking.

Stefanchuk will be able to give an exact answer regarding economic booking only after he sees the specific mechanism for implementing the idea.

"Any idea, except for a good wrapper, has a specific implementation mechanism. I will be able to answer this question only after I see a specific implementation mechanism. Because quite often behind a nice pathetic name, we lose some logic of certain processes," he noted.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Economic Development has developed proposals for economic booking, in particular, for the payment of UAH 20,000 of military tax every month.