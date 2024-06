Share:













Copied



Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that his country will withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) because the members of the organization do not fulfill their obligations.

This was reported by Armenpress on Wednesday, June 12.

"It turned out that the members of the organization are not fulfilling their contractual obligations, but are planning a war with Azerbaijan against us," Pashinyan said.

Responding to the reaction of the opposition representatives from the hall, the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized that "we will not go back."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the two countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization participated in the preparation of the Second Karabakh War.

On May 8 of this year, it became known that Armenia refused to finance the activities of the CSTO.

It will be recalled that in February 2024, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, announced that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO.