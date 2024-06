Ukrenergo will receive EUR 15 million grant from German KfW for restoration of substations

The Ukrenergo national energy company will receive a grant of EUR 15 million from the Credit Institute for Reconstruction (KfW, Germany) for the restoration of substations.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These are EU funds transferred to us through KfW. They will be directed to the purchase of critical equipment and the restoration of high-voltage substations after the russian terrorist attacks," he wrote.

Kudrytskyi noted that since the beginning of the war, Ukrenergo has attracted EUR 224 million in international support from KfW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo will attract a loan of EUR 30.4 million from KfW to finance the reconstruction of one of the substations by introducing an automated process management system.