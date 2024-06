Share:













The Ukrenergo national energy company will attract a loan of EUR 30.4 million from the Credit Institute for Reconstruction (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, KfW, Germany) to finance the reconstruction of one of the substations by introducing an automated process control system.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The funds will be directed to the reconstruction and modernization of one of our facilities in the western region. The implementation of this project will significantly increase the efficiency and stability of our synchronous work with the European energy system. Together with our partners, we will restore a high-tech automated facility that will meet the requirements of ENTSO-E regarding the reliability of the power transmission system and network security. Also, part of the funding will be directed to the purchase of important high-voltage equipment," he wrote.

According to Kudrytskyi, since the beginning of the war, with the support of KfW, Ukrenergo has received more than EUR 208 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EBRD is accumulating EUR 300 million to support the energy sector of Ukraine.

These funds will go to the Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo and Ukranafta companies for the restoration of generating capacities and infrastructure, as well as for the construction of a new decentralized generation.