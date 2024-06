Share:













In the contracts of foreigners serving in military service in Ukraine, there is a rule on termination of the contract, there is a rule on termination of the agreement at one's own will.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence.

"It is a good bonus that they sign a contract, but are not obliged to stay here for a year, two, three or five years. He stayed for several months, saw what was happening. Maybe he needs time: to stop, reevaluate, understand, why is he not ready, what skills and knowledge should he acquire. Or he is ready to acquire them here, in battle," said the chief of staff of the International Legion of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign Shef [Chief].

According to him, changes in the mobilization law of May 18 provide that foreigners can terminate the contract only after 6 months of continuous service.

Shef emphasized that in order to join the ranks of military intelligence, foreigners first register on the website, fill out a questionnaire, and report on their experience and skills.

"Some of them fought in Syria, some in Iraq, some in Afghanistan and so on. We have our experience... We aspire to something better: to NATO, to those units that apply the correct methods of management and fighting. However, at the top in any case, there should be Ukrainians with good knowledge of a foreign language and combat experience in the ranks," the Defense Intelligence noted.

After that, the recruiting department studies the information provided by the foreigners and submits their candidacies to the combat unit, and also makes an appeal to the foreigner, and he comes to Ukraine. He is escorted, he signs a contract and joins the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the parliament allowed foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense.