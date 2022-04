The Verkhovna Rada allowed foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense.

352 MPs voted for the adoption of the bill 7240-1 "On Amending the Law "On Intelligence" in general, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for the right to accept persons with citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state, or stateless persons for military service in the intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Previously, an employee of an intelligence agency could not be a person who has citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state, or a stateless person.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 MPs from the Servant of the People faction proposed to the parliament to allow foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense for the period of martial law in Ukraine or in certain of its territories.