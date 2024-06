Italy will transfer second SAMP/T system and new package of military aid to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry head

Share:













Copied



Italy will send the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.

This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

The system, also known as MAMBA, is a Franco-Italian battery that can track dozens of targets and intercept 10 simultaneously. This is the only European-made system that can intercept ballistic missiles.

Rome and Paris jointly delivered the first system in 2023, but Ukraine has repeatedly called on its partners for more air defense assistance in recent months as russian attacks on cities and energy infrastructure have increased.

"It is known that we will send the SAMP/T, which is an air defense tool, that is, the protection that Ukraine itself asked us for," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told state broadcaster Rai, confirming earlier media reports.

Since russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has approved eight support packages for Ukraine. Tajani said SAMP/T would be part of the ninth package being prepared, but did not give a timeframe for delivery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

And on May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Kyiv will receive another Patriot air defense system from Berlin.