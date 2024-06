Ukraine and Germany sign joint declaration for reconstruction of country after war

Share:













Copied



The Ministries of Finance of Ukraine and Germany signed a joint Declaration on Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation to Support Ukraine's Post-War Recovery.

The Guardian writes about it.

"‎We are not limited to the form of support that Ukraine needs to win the war. We want to contribute now so that Ukraine can determine the course of future growth through its reconstruction," said German Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

According to him, it is not only about financial resources, but also about the development of institutional capabilities to support Ukrainian private companies and promote investments.

It is noted that the declaration is not a treaty and does not create obligations under international law.

It is reported that the Ministry of Finance of Germany instructed the state development bank KfW to evaluate the possibility of implementing the project, which includes financial consultations to support the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The project could also support the Entrepreneurship Development Fund to make it an independent state financial institution focused on small and medium-sized enterprises.

As a reminder, Germany will hand over Patriot, IRIS-T and ammunition to Ukraine in the coming "weeks and months.