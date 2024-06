Share:













The russian aggressors destroyed 80% of Ukraine's thermal generation and a third of its hydro generation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin at the level of heads of state and government.

"Ukraine is now suffering from the most destructive form of the russian vision of energy as a weapon. As a result of the strikes of russian missiles and drones, 9 gigawatts of capacity have already been destroyed. Moreover, the peak of energy consumption in Ukraine last winter was 18 gigawatts. So, half of it is now gone," he said.

For comparison, Zelenskyy gave the example that Berlin is almost 2 gigawatts of consumption, and Munich is about 3 gigawatts.

"We have already lost several times more generation than the amount of energy consumed in large cities," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that this is not the limit of russian terror, but it needs to be stopped and energy recovery should begin.

"We must do everything possible and impossible in order to preserve the existing generation and restore the lost generation as much as possible. What is rebuilt in Ukraine now, repaired, protected will have a double result - it will serve Ukraine and Europe as an energy base for decades to come, and it will also be proof that that russia's arsenal will not retain such a weapon as blackout," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that in the short term, it is necessary to carry out a quick and inexpensive restoration of all damaged energy facilities that can be restored now.

"Before winter. This is so important. During the next three to four months. We know how to ensure this. We ask you for equipment from your stopped power plants and financial support. This will allow us to react to the situation here and now, to preserve normal life," the Ukrainian leader summarized.

Meanwhile, russia has captured more than 18 GW of generating capacity since the start of the war.