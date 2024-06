Share:













As of May, Ukraine's energy sector has suffered USD 56.2 billion in direct and indirect financial losses as a result of russia's full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the estimates of the analytical team of the Kyiv School of Economics, the direct losses of the energy sector of Ukraine as of May 2024 amount to more than USD 16.1 billion. The biggest losses were caused by the destruction of electricity generation facilities (USD 8.5 billion), main electricity transmission lines (USD 2.1 billion), as well as oil and gas infrastructure (USD 3.3 billion)," the message states.

It is noted that during the full-scale invasion by russia, more than 18 GW of electricity generating capacity was occupied, including the largest nuclear power plant in Europe - the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"In addition, the Kakhovska and Dniprovska HEPPs, as well as the Zmiyivska and Trypilska TPPs, were completely destroyed. Critical damage (more than 80%) was suffered by private thermal power plants, including Ladyzhynska, Burshtynska, Dobrotvirska, Kurakhivska, Kryvorizka, and Prydniprovska TPPs. About half of the high-voltage electricity transmission substations were damaged," the report said.

In addition, russian troops actually destroyed all oil refineries on the territory of Ukraine and a significant part of the infrastructure for the storage of oil and oil products.

"Indirect losses of the energy sector are estimated at almost USD 40.1 billion, the main share of this amount is due to the lost revenues of energy companies - USD 39.6 billion. The rest belongs to the costs of dismantling rubble and carrying out dismantling work on damaged objects - USD 0.5 billion," the report says.

At the same time, the total needs for the recovery of the energy sector of Ukraine are preliminarily estimated by the KSE in the amount of USD 50.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.