From the beginning of the day until 10 p.m. on June 10, a total of 81 combat clashes took place at the front; the hottest situation remains on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There were 81 combat clashes. The situation remains tense but under control," the report says.

Russian occupiers launched two missile attacks using five missiles and 45 airstrikes using 64 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine, using 486 kamikaze drones.

Also, the enemy carried out more than 2,900 attacks on AFU positions and populated areas with the use of artillery, mortars, small arms, and weapons of combat vehicles.

On the Kharkiv Axis, there were four unsuccessful enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

Previous losses of the aggressor on this Axis - 64 occupants killed and wounded. One tank, seven cars, and five units of special equipment were destroyed, and 15 dugouts and an enemy ammunition depot were damaged.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy tried to dislodge AFU units from their positions in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Berestove settlements but was unsuccessful.

On the Lyman Axis, the number of skirmishes increased to 12; the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Serebrianske Forest, but all attacks were successfully repelled.

On the Siversk Axis, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the aggressor tried to attack seven times in the districts of Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka; six attempts by the russian occupiers were unsuccessful; at 10 p.m., the battle continued in the Novyi area.

On the Pokrovsky Axis, the enemy tried to attack 21 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Yasnobrodivka, Umansky, and Karlivka, 19 attacks were repulsed, two more skirmishes continued near Novooleksandrivka, and Novopokrovske at 10 p.m.

Previous losses of the aggressor on this Axis - 198 occupiers killed and wounded, an SU-25 aircraft, one tank, an armored fighting vehicle, a cannon, and four cars were destroyed.

On the Kurakhove Axis, the number of combat clashes has increased to 17 since the beginning of the day; the invaders are trying to advance near the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

As of 10 p.m., 14 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by the Defense Forces, and fighting continued in the Krasnohorivka area.

On the Vremivka Axis, the invaders tried to advance near Vodiane and Staromayorske, but the offensive actions of the occupiers failed.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the occupiers carried out one unsuccessful assault in the area of ​​the settlement of Kopany.

On the Dnipro Axis, the AFU repulsed two enemy attacks in the area north of Krynky.

On other axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

During the day, the Defense Forces hit 13 enemy personnel concentration areas, seven air defense systems, one artillery unit, and a radar station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the day and until 11:30 p.m. on June 9, a total of 73 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defensive lines of Ukrainian units on the Pokrovske Axis.