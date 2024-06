Share:













Ukraine has completed all the necessary steps to start negotiations on joining the EU by the end of this month.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, European Pravda writes.

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned Ukraine's recent approval of the reform plan, the implementation of which is a condition for the allocation of multi-billion EU macro-financial assistance for the coming years.

In this context, she emphasized that Ukraine deserves the EU countries to start accession negotiations with it.

"Ukraine has completed all the steps that we have identified. And that is why we believe that the EU should start accession negotiations with Ukraine by the end of this month," von der Leyen said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, 2023, the leaders of the member states of the European Union approved the recommendation of the European Commission to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership.

According to media reports, the EU aims to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc as early as June, pressuring Hungary to drop its opposition to Kyiv's application.