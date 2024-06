Share:













The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is accumulating EUR 300 million to support the energy sector of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the government, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On June 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso met in Kyiv. As a result, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding, which provides that the EBRD will accumulate EUR 300 million to support the energy sector of Ukraine. The funds will go to the state energy companies Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo and Ukranafta for the restoration of generating capacities and infrastructure, as well as for the construction of a new decentralized generation," the message says.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further cooperation in the economic and financial sectors.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the EBRD has provided Ukraine with EUR 4 billion in financing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the EBRD and the Italian government will provide the energy generating company Ukrhydroenergo with loans in the amount of EUR 200 million for the restoration of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine.