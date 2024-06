Share:













Ukraine needs from USD 10 to USD 30 billion of annual investments in the next 10 years.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We need reconstruction, access to foreign markets and improvement of logistics. We need foreign investments and technology transfer from our partners. Ukraine needs from USD 10 to 30 billion of annual investments in the next 10 years," he said.

Shmyhal said this at the meeting of the Multilateral Coordination Platform of Donors within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin (Germany).

He emphasized that the first priority for the work of the platform is to ensure the financial stability of Ukraine, it is important that the support of partners is predictable, rhythmic and stable.

Shmyhal noted that the government of Ukraine has launched a number of programs to stimulate the economy, which had a positive effect - last year GDP recovered by 5.3%, in the first 4 months of this year the growth was 4.4%.

He emphasized that after russia's unprecedented attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, the energy sector needs special support - more air defense, more energy equipment, assistance in expanding the import of electricity to Ukraine, assistance in the decentralization of the energy system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Matrix of Reforms, in 2024 more than 200 reforms are planned.

He also noted that the government is launching a special web portal, where all the indicators, content of reforms, schedule of their implementation are collected, every person will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing.